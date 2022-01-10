Mandatory masking returns for some Warrick County students

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Some students in Warrick County will need to make sure they pack a mask before heading into the classroom.

Back in November, masks became optional for all schools, but starting Monday, masks will be mandatory at eight of the county’s 18 schools.

The schools where a mandate is now back in place include Tecumseh High and Middle Schools, Boonville Middle, Castle North Middle, Lynnville, Chandler, Loge and Tennyson Elementary.

The mandate will last for ten school days and then be reevaluated.

As of January 7, the the schools with the highest percentage of students and staff in quarantine are Loge Elementary (11.5%), Boonville Middle (10.6%), and Lynnville (10.3%). The schools with the lowest percentage are Castle and Boonville High Schools, both with 2.2% of students and staff currently in quarantine.

Masks are still required for all students who use bus service.