Manhunt continues for suspect on the loose in Cannelton area

PERRY CO, Ind (WEHT) – Officers are searching on the ground and from the sky for a Mark Aaron Grigsby. We’re told he ran away from a Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Sunday night. Tell City Police say there are multiple felony warrants out for Grigsby from other counties. He is also a person of interest in multiple burglaries.

Drones, helicopters, canines, and police search parties were out Monday looking for Grigsby. Investigators believe he’s in the woods somewhere along Sugar Maple Road near Scout Road.

This investigation took an alarming turn when officers heard gunshots in the area.

“They think a resident did fire a firearm. We don’t know what all happened to that yet,” said Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone. Grigsby was also spotted in the same general area Monday morning asking to borrow someone’s phone, but homeowner called police. “He took off running and we were just probably maybe seconds behind him and we lost sight of him in the woods.”

Eyewitness News was at the scene as investigators search on the ground and in the sky for Grigsby.

Deputies say on Sunday night, Grigsby was driving in Perry County near Cannelton with someone who was also wanted in at least one other county when a police chase started. The other suspect was arrested right away.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)