Manpower offers four year degree program for job applicants

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Manpower is offering incentives to get people to apply for jobs through their agency. Accepting a position could land applicants a free college education.

Manpower hosted a graduation celebration job fair at its Henderson office at Gibbs Die Casting on Wednesday. Manpower had at least 15 positions open on Gibbs’ Trim Press. Candidates that take a job through Manpower may opt in to a four year degree program with the University of Phoenix at zero cost.

This applies for full time and part time workers. Interested candidates can find more information and preregister here.

