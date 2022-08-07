OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Dogs from all around the Tri-State got a chance to cool off before Combest Pool in Owensboro closes for the season. The day was full of contests, giveaways and prizes.

Local pet stores and veterinarians were also there for the pool party. Dog owners were asked to bring dog food to donate to the Owensboro Humane Society and the Daviess County Animal Shelter.

“It’s been great — I can’t wait to do it next year. I wish Evansville would do something like this. We’ve had a blast,” said dog owner Jennifer Outlaw

Officials tell us close to 75 dogs got to make a splash today.