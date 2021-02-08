Maple Sugarbush Festival will be happening this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The 43rd Annual Maple Sugarbush festival at Wesselman Woods is coming up next month. You’ll be able to see the first drop of sap tapped from the sugarbush, and see it boiled into maple syrup.

There will also be guided, and self-guided hikes for visitors. All proceeds will benefit the ongoing work of Wesselman Woods. You will be asked to wear a face mask inside the Nature Center and during guided hikes.

The Maple Sugarbush festival is March 2 – 6 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, head to Wesselman Woods website.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)