March of Dimes releases 2020 report card

(WEHT) – March of Dimes has released their annual report card. The survey takes a look at the overall health of moms and babies across the country.

Indiana received a C- and did not show any improvement from last year.

The preterm birth rate in Indiana is 10.2%. According to the report, the preterm birth rate among Black women is 44% higher than the rate among all other women.

Kentucky was given the grade of D- and the state also showed no improvement this year.

The preterm birth rate in Kentucky is 11.3%. The report shows the preterm birth rate among Black women is 30% higher than the rate among all other women.

Illinois received a D+ but has shown improvement.

Illinois’ preterm birth rate is 10.7%. The preterm birth rate among Black women is 51% higher than the rate among all other women.

Click here to see an interactive map of the whole United States and to see how other states were graded.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)