TELL CITY, In. (WEHT) – The Tell City Marching Marksmen are preparing for their biggest competition of the year. This weekend is the Indiana State School Music Association’s State Finals in Indianapolis.

The Marching Marksmen is one of seven bands from southwestern Indiana that will be going up to Lucas Oil Stadium to compete. Joining them in the Class D competition are the South Spencer Marching Rebels, the Forest Park Marching Rangers and the Mater Dei Marching Wildcats.

Additionally, the Jasper Marching Wildcats, the F.J. Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers and the Evansville North Green Brigade will compete in Class B.

Eyewitness News’ Ben Walls will be present at the Finals this weekend and will keep up to date on the results as they come in.