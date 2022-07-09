MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Marion provided an update on the water crisis after last night’s storms. The rainfall on July 8 provided about an inch of rain to much of Crittenden County.

However, the thunderstorms dropped only minimal rainfall in the Marion City Lake watershed. The Marion Water Plant recorded about 1/10th of an inch of rain.

Marion Mayor Jared Byford reports the following developments for the upcoming week.

The Crittenden-Livingston Water District increased the volume of water directed to the City of Marion. They are now supplying the city with 180,000 gallons per day. That amounts to a little less than half of the city’s usual daily usage.

Bell Engineering is working with the cities of Marion, Princeton, Caldwell and Crittenden Livingston systems to provide additional alternative water supply options to Marion residents. Some of these options will require emergency lines to be constructed to increase flow. Long-term, the city of Marion is currently looking at how the interconnection system of water suppliers might be able to meet some if not all of the City’s water supply needs. At the same time, engineers are evaluating options for the use of the Lake George lower basin as a water source.

BFW Engineering is working the city of Marion to draft a viable option allowing future use of the Lake George lower basing to store water.

Leak detection and repair activities eliminated three leaks yesterday. A team is using high-tech equipment to locate leaks. Each leak fixed is significant in helping the City to conserve water. If you see signs of a leak, please report it to City Hall or 911 Dispatch so it can be addressed immediately.

The water distribution schedule has been updated for the week of July 11. The schedule can be bound on the city’s Facebook page or at the Crittenden Press.

Residents of Marion should continue to follow the Boil Water Advisory for city water. The advisory is posted on the Marion, Ky. City Hall Facebook page.

Residents using a tank for bulk water storage for consumption should immediately contact the Health Department for proper procedures to make sure the water stays safe for human consumption.

Marion officials ask residents to come on their scheduled bottled water pickup day. If residents cannot pick up their water on their scheduled day, they are to contact City Hall to make other arrangements. Driver’s license or water bill is required to show proof for residency within city limits.

The bottled water distribution is only for the City of Marion water customers. The bottled water being handed out should only be used for cooking and drinking to help reduce demand on the water distribution system.

The city of Marion emphasizes the importance of conservation at work and home. Elimination of all non-essential use of the City’s supplied water is essential. The public can feel free to contact the County Extension Office or the County Public Library for more information on practical conservation efforts you can implement.

Mayor Byford said water conservation efforts by Marion residents are helping the city to get closer to short-term water supply sustainability while long-term solution are being developed.