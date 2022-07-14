MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Marion has good news to report. The Crittenden-Livingston Water District has been able to increase the amount of water they are sending to Marion.

The water district is sending the city about 130 gallons of water per minute. This is still way down from the average of 400 gallons per minute.

Engineers continue to work on developing an interconnection with the Sturgis Water System. They are trying to get several elements of the plan to come together so construction can begin on a one-mile line.

The Marion Public Works crew has repaired several leaks that have been identified. Crews from Paducah Water Works were planning to arrive in Marion and assist Marion crews on July 14.

Bingham Well Drilling of Eddyville has been contracted to dig some wells for individual houses in the city. They have completed two between July 11 and 14.

Marion is working with John Bingham to ensure families who get wells disconnect their city water line or install a valve to prevent backflow. The city of Marion asks those who are using a well to contact city hall so they can send a worker to make sure a valve has been installed.

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief has sent a laundry unit to Fredonia First Baptist Church. The church is doing two loads of laundry per person for free. It takes about 90 minutes for clothes to be washed and dried and the service is available until July 30.

City officials ask Marion residents to continue to follow the bottled water distribution schedule, remember the boil water advisory and to conserve water. Officials encourage residents to continue their efforts.

The city of Marion would also like to give special thanks to the following:

Marion City employees

Neighboring communities, people and volunteers

The National Guard

Crittenden County Judge Executive Perry Newscom

Kentucky Emergency Management

Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet

Kentucky Division of Water

More information on how to conserve water can reach out to the Crittenden County Library at (270) 965-3354 or Extension Office at (270) 965-5236. Updates on the water crisis can be found on the Marion, KY City Hall Facebook page.