MARION, Ky. (WEHT) — To aid in conservation efforts, people living in Marion can now have their laundry done for them for free!

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief is operating the free laundry service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., CDT, daily, in Fredonia. Residents can bring their laundry and drop it off with their name and phone number.

Officials say that volunteers will wash, dry, and fold your laundry, then call you when it is ready to pick up. There is a limit two loads per person. According to a press release, it generally takes about an hour and a half for the laundry to be ready for pickup.

The Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief mobile laundry trailer plans to be at Fredonia First Baptist Church through July 30. The laundry is located at the church at 208 Cassidy Avenue, Fredonia, KY.