MARION, Ind. (WEHT) — Marion city officials met with Gov. Andy Beshear and members of his cabinet Tuesday to discuss the city’s water crisis. They toured Lake George and Old City Lake to get a firsthand view of the situation.

According to a press release, City Administrator Adam Ledford reviewed the situation and the current implementations that have been put in place to alleviate the water problem. Early reports from the city indicated that water will be transported from the Cumberland River to the city’s water plant to begin treatment to be used as a temporary water source.

City officials say bottled water will be distributed June 23 at 9:00 A.M. at the old National Guard Armory located on Rochester Ave.

They ask you to check their social media or the Crittenden Press for a schedule of pickup times. Driver’s license or photo I.D. will be required for water pickup. If you are not able pick up due to health or transportation issues, please contact City Hall at (270) 965-2266 to make arrangements for delivery.