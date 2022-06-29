MARION, Ky. (WEHT) — On June 29, the city of Marion updated its state of emergency status. The state of emergency was put into effect because of a leak in the Lake George Dam. Efforts continue to improve connections with neighboring water systems.

The city asks water customers to reduce their water usage and to remain in water conservation mode to make their water supply last.

Here is the latest information:

The city of Marion has roughly a ten day water supply.

Businesses and residents should be taking steps to conserve water for essential purposes such as drinking, hygiene and required business use.

The city will be offering regular communication on the state of water reserves on the city’s Facebook page. It is not necessary to be a Facebook member to access this page. Marion residents should also follow the Crittenden Press at www.the-press.com, WMJL 102.7 FM, or the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce.

Any potential water leak should be reported to the city as soon as possible. A team is working with Kentucky Rural Water to actively search for and repair water leaks in the system.

The Extension Office and County Library are working on programs to assist local businesses and residents with options to reduce water usage.

The National Guard has resumed their bulk water convoy operation on June 29. The water access point has been moved from Cumberland to the Tradewater River off U.S. 60 at the Crittenden-Union County Line. This effort is delivering 40,000 to 80,000 gallons of raw water to Old City Lake to be available for treatment.

The interconnection efforts provided a spot of good news when it was determined inflow to the Marion plant from the Crittenden-Livingston Water District could be increased. With conservation efforts by Marion water customers, Crittenden-Livingston is now providing 15% of the city’s water usage.