MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Marion has made progress on several fronts that have helped to improve water supplies. The city has released an update on their work during the water crisis.

The Kentucky Rural Water Association (KRWA) reported fixing seven additional leaks within the city this week. Since the leak detection mission started July 5, the city is down to 68 gallons per minute flow during the overnight hours from the 230 gallons per minute flow rate. City Administrator Adam Ledford says daily use by residents has gone down from 488,000 gallons a day to about 300,000.

With the Reveal leak detection team working alongside, KRWA has repaired more than a dozen leaks within the city. So far, they have completed their leak survey efforts across about 75 percent of the Marion water system. Their work will continue until the entire city is covered.

“The one yesterday that we found was significant. By significant, you’re talking about you have enough running on an hourly basis that would provide four to five households,” Ledford said, describing one leak that was recently found.

The Department of Public Health ask residents to contact them on risks and laws of using well water or tanks with stored water. There is also some information on the City’s Facebook page for testing water tanks with stored drinking water in them.

Crittenden-Livingston Water District (Critt-Liv) is back up and maintaining a 180,000 gallon per day flow to the city. This accounts for roughly 60 percent of daily usage.

Bell Engineering continues to work on interconnection possibilities between Caldwell and Critt-Liv water districts. Rough drafts of plans are being reviewed as outstanding elements are resolved.

Bottled water distribution continues at the armory in hopes residents will augment their daily use with water from the program. A permanent schedule was issued last week. It can be found on the City’s Facebook page and other news outlets.

If residents have a health or transportation issue, they should contact City Hall to make delivery arrangements. Volunteers are need to assist with bottled water distribution. Danielle Duncan can be contacted at (270) 704-3523 for anyone interested in volunteering.

BFW Engineering will be at Lake George next week to conduct further extensive geotechnical research. This work will determine the role Lake George might play in intermediate to long-term water needs.

The City is working with C and C Pumps & Supply on plans to start pumping Lucile Mine. This will allow the City to determine if the recharge rate is sufficient for use as a partial or full drinking water source. If there is sufficient volume, there are still some water chemistry obstacles that will need to be considered.

The City remains under Stage 3 water restrictions until further notice. A boiled water advisory and burn ban order remain in effect. For information on what stage 3 means and what do to during a boiled water advisory, please go to the City’s Facebook page for information.

The City of Marion thank the residents of the city for their ongoing efforts to conserve water. With water conservation and the efforts of the leak detection teams, the city has reduced its daily average usage by 38.5 percent since May.

Meanwhile, residents and business owners continue practicing conservation. Beth Stinnett, a manager at The 88 Dip in Marion, says they’re adjusting by using water tanks, and paper plates and containers to conserve city water.

“We don’t run as many dishes to the sink. That’s why we use paper products. We do the best as we can to not use as much water,” she said.

However, with little rainfall reported at the watershed, it is just as important now to remain committed to conservation practices. Residents that would like information on strategies to help conserve water can reach out to the Local Library or the Extension Office.