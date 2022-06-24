MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – Marion city officials said the first day of water distribution to city residents went well. The Crittenden-Livingston Water District began providing water to residents with last names that began with letters A-G at the Old National Guard on June 23.

The water provided is roughly eight percent of the City’s daily usage but this support helps expand the community’s ability to continue water service. The Transportation Cabinet and Crittenden County are finalizing the intake and delivery points for raw water associated with the Cumberland River convoy.

The city of Marion is partnering with Pennyrile Area Development District, Crittenden-Livingston Water District, the City of Sturgis and Strand Engineering to find connection options from Sturgis, Ky. Work crews are working to increase Marion’s ability to store more treated and ready to use water.

The city has repaired a second water tank and are performing tests to make sure it is in operating order. The tank will be operating in the next few days if testing is successful.

City officials thank Life in Christ Church and the Kentucky State National Guard for their assistance and volunteers. The city said if anyone is unable to pick up water due to health issues, they can contact City Hall for assistance.

Marion residents are asked by city officials to watch out for water leaks in their homes and on their properties. Any suspected leaks should be reported to the city immediately.

Residents with last names beginning with H-L will be able to pick up water on June 24. Last names beginning with M-R are scheduled to pick up water on June 27 and last names beginning with S-Z are scheduled to pick up on June 28.

City officials ask water given out be used for drinking and cooking purposes. Residents must show their driver’s license when picking up water.

Marion city officials will provide updates when more information is available.