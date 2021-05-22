Market on Main returns to Downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The streets of Henderson were filled with people and vendors Saturday afternoon as part of the Spring Market on Main.

The market ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and took place between Washington and First Street. The street was filled with food, including sweet tea and barbecue, and home goods.

One vendor thinks the pandemic has changed how people are interacting with each other. Kathleen Cope of Kat’z Korner says people are more willing to stop and chat.

The Downtown Henderson Partnership will be hosting a Porchfest along Main Street in two weeks.