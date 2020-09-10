Martin County issues burn ban

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Martin County Board of Commissioners has issued a county-wide burn ban in light of ongoing dry conditions, which they say puts the county at the risk for widespread fire hazards.

The Board of Commissioners add the county is immediately threatened by natural disaster. Campfires and other recreational fires are banned unless they are enclosed in a fire ring at least 23 inches in diameter and six inches in height. Open burning of any kind using conventional materials, including wood or other conventional fuel is also banned, with the exception for grills fired by charcoal briquettes or propane.

Burning debris and using burn barrels are also banned in the county. People are strongly encouraged to limit their use of fireworks. The ban will be in place until further notice.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)