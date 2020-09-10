Martin County K9 receives new body armor

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A Martin County Sheriff’s Office K9 is getting an upgrade to help fight crime.

K9 Spike is now equipped with a bullet and stab protective vest.

The protective vest was provided through a charitable donation by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. — a non-profit whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Spike’s vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill. and is embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

The vests are valued between $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of four to five pounds.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)