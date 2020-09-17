Mary Harville named president of Kentucky Lottery

(WEHT) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Mary Harville as the CEO and president of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation.

She was confirmed by the lottery’s board of directors on Thursday.

Harville is the first woman to hold the role in the lottery’s 31-year history.

“I’m honored and deeply grateful to Governor Beshear and our board for selecting me to serve as the next President and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery,” says Harville. “As a life-long Kentuckian and graduate of a Kentucky university, I am also proud to lead the organization that funds KEES scholarships for Kentucky college students, and my goal is to ensure we continue to provide this much-needed funding.”

Harville becomes the sixth president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery, replacing Tom Delacenserie, who retired in March after three years at the helm.

“Based upon her many years of senior leadership with the Kentucky Lottery, as Board Chair I can confidently assert that Mary’s selection as CEO is a wonderful step in keeping the Kentucky Lottery moving forward to new and bigger heights,” says Kentucky Lottery Board Chairman Mark Sommer.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)