TRAFFIC ALERT: Marywood Drive to remain closed through July

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Water and Utility say that the Marywood Drive storm drain repair will be more extensive than originally anticipated and the road will have to stay closed for longer than expected.

The storm drain is more than 60 years old and is failing in numerous places. Officials with HWU say it could take weeks to finish the repairs.

Businesses along Marywood Drive will have access to their parking lots from U.S. 41, but officials encourage everyone to plan for other routes and avoid the area if possible.