Mask joint proclamation in effect in Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- A joint proclamation signed by the mayors of Jasper, Holland, Huntingburg, Ferdinand, and Birdseye, as well as the President of the Dubois County Commissioners encouraging wearing face masks in public is now in effect.

All individuals are encouraged to wear a face mask when they interact with others outside their home, especially in indoor settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The recommendation does not apply to people who cannot wear a mask for physical, medical, or health-related reasons. People who are alone in a room in a public building, have a job where wearing a mask poses a safety risk, are incarcerated, eating or drinking in a public establishment, or in an emergency situation are also exempted.

(This story was originally published on July 19, 2020)

