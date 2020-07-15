Mask mandate goes into effect in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Are you wearing your mask? If you’re in Evansville, you should be.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s mask mandate for the city of Evansville went info effect on Wednesday. The city mandate requires anyone in public within the city limits to wear a face covering.

People ages six and up must wear masks at all indoor public spaces, including public transportation.

Masks must be worn at schools and universities except where students and staff can social distance.

Masks must also be worn outdoors when social distancing is not an option.

Children five and younger and people with health conditions are exempt from this mandate.

The mandate comes as the Evansville City Council is considering its own face mask ordinance.

Unlike the mayor’s executive order, the council’s version calls for a fine for a second offense. A final vote is expected at the council’s next meeting on July 27th.

The Vanderburgh County Commission has also passed its own face mask resolution. While they are not enforcing a mandate, commissioners are requesting people to listen to the health department about the importance of wearing masks.

Kentucky has also issued a statewide mask mandate, which does implement fines if necessary.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

