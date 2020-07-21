Mask mandate in Evansville extended another week

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Masks will need to be worn in the River City for at least another week. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the mask mandate will be extended another seven days, through next Wednesday.

This mandate initially went into effect last week, July 15. The executive order was made in response to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County. In the first two weeks of July, over 400 new cases were reported.

We're reissuing Executive Order No. 2020-1. Per state statute, the order will be in effect for another seven days as we continue to monitor our community's response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/mMHIYQ8aLm — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) July 21, 2020

People ages six and up must wear masks at all indoor public spaces, including public transportation.

Masks must be worn at schools and universities except where students and staff can social distance.

Masks must also be worn outdoors when social distancing is not an option.

Children five and younger and people with health conditions are exempt from this mandate.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)