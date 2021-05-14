Mask requirement in Evansville city-owned buildings coming to an end

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Deputy Mayor Steve Schaffer announced on Twitter Friday that Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s Executive Order requiring face masks in city-owned buildings with expire at midnight Monday.

Effective Tuesday morning, masks and social distancing will no longer be required in city-owned buildings. Federal regulations still require masks to be worn on public transportation.

🚨Per @MayorWinnecke: Executive Order requiring face covering in city owned facilities will expire at midnight Monday 5/17. Effective Tuesday 5/18, masks & social distancing will not be required in city owned facilities. Buses will still require😷per federal regs🚨 #ReopenEvv pic.twitter.com/VX2zJm1xHa — Steve Schaefer (@sschaefer01) May 14, 2021

The CDC announced new recommendations on Thursday saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor settings.