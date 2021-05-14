Mask requirement in Evansville city-owned buildings coming to an end

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Deputy Mayor Steve Schaffer announced on Twitter Friday that Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s Executive Order requiring face masks in city-owned buildings with expire at midnight Monday.
Effective Tuesday morning, masks and social distancing will no longer be required in city-owned buildings. Federal regulations still require masks to be worn on public transportation.
The CDC announced new recommendations on Thursday saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor settings.