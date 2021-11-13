MASK UPDATE: Ohio County schools change masking policy

OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) – With school mask mandates changing in several local counties, we’re starting to see more and more Tri-State counties ease up on their masking policies. Announced Saturday, Ohio County schools will be moving to masks being recommended, not required.

They say the new mandate goes into effect Monday, Nov. 15. The school district cites declining number rates of COVID-19 in the community and schools as to why they’ve made the change. While masks are optional in school, they will be required on all school buses.

These mask mandate changes are said not to apply for students attending classes at Ohio County Area Tech Center (Vocational School). Masks will still be required at that facility.