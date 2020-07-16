Maskless protest held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Debate continues in Evansville on a hot topic, face masks. An executive order requiring people to wear a mask in public began Wednesday. But some in the city believe this is an infringement on their rights.

One protester was concerned about how they ended up in this situation, “I don’t know how we go to this place. Does anybody have any idea how we got to this place?”

Those gathering expressed their displeasure with the Evansville mayor and his executive order.

“At the end of the day if we remove voluntary rights for essential things that are required to live, then there’s tyranny and I disagree with that,” Shannon Owen, one of the many people who spoke, explained to Eyewitness News.

Concerned citizens holding signs took turns speaking their minds.

“I believe in freedom of choice, I believe we are being lied to and even if you do believe it you should still have the choice.”

But when a masked man tried to speak another got physical. The crowd of near fifty quickly making it known that’s not the sort of action they support. “I find that to be despicable behavior,” Owen speaking on the action. “You can have your opinion and it can be strong but it should be an opinion, not an action that causes harm.”

Other protesters took the megaphone and offered other alternatives. “More people develop antibodies and they won’t get sick.”

Owen says she wanted to explain, people have options, “I wanted to remind people that they have body autonomy, they have rights to their own body.”

Protest organizer Gabriel Whitley says this turnout was more than he expected, “I believe that everyone was able to speak their mind and speak out against this unconstitutional mandatory mask law.”

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s executive order regarding masks will expire next Wednesday, but it could be extended. His order does not include fines. The Evansville city council is expected to vote on its ordinance pertaining to masks on Monday, July 27th.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)