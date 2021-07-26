Masks are optional for all Henderson County students during 2021-2022 school year

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– Tri-State students and teachers will soon be back in the classroom as summer nears an end. Creating COVID-19 protocols continues to be a top priority for school leaders. Henderson county schools released its plans. Officials say masks will be optional, even for the unvaccinated students.

Those who are vaccinated won’t have to quarantine even if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. Social distancing of three feet will be practiced as much as possible to help mitigate the risk of being a close contact. Parents or guardians are asked to screen their students before sending them to school.

School officials are strongly encouraging mask wearing while on the school bus, but that also is optional. Visitors to schools will be limited as will field trips.