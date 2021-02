DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT)- Masonville will soon allow alcohol sales in the area. The community held a wet/dry vote Tuesday with a majority voting to approve alcohol sales with 201 residents voting for while 88 voted against.

Voter turnout was 15% with 1,916 voters in the area. Vendors must wait 60 days from the day the election is certified to apply for alcohol licenses.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)