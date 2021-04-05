Indiana Cases

Mass vaccination clinic coming to White County

WHITE CO, Ind (WEHT) – The state of Illinois is starting vaccination programs in six more rural counties, including White County here in the Tri-state.

The goal is to vaccinate more than 8,000 people across the six counties with the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. National Guard troops and the local health department will bring 700 doses to the clinic in White County starting April 12.

Illinois will also be expanding vaccine eligibility to all resident ages 16 years and older April 12. However, only residents 18 and older are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)

