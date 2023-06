VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials kicked-off preparations for the Classic Iron Show by raising a massive American flag at the Vanderburgh 4H Center.

Crews were out Thursday getting the flag hoisted before the event runs and draws thousands to the Tri-State this weekend.

This year, the Classic Iron Show is being hosted by Southern Indiana’s Antique and Machinery Club.

The event will run Friday through Sunday and will feature live music, a flea market and hundreds of tractors.