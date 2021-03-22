Masterbrand Cabinets holding hiring event in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is holding a hiring event at the Kentucky

Career Center in Owensboro on March 27 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The production associate positions will be full-time and have a starting wage of $14.57/hour the first week, and $15.57-$18.03 the second week. Bonuses are offered after 30 days along with $1 night shift premiums ($1-$2 per hour).

At the hiring event, candidates will be able to apply for night shift production positions at the MasterBrand Cabinets Ferdinand, Indiana plant. Appointments are required for this event. They will be making on the spot offers for qualified individuals.



If you are interested, please set an appointment at www.kccjobfair.as.me