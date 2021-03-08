Masterbrand Cabinets hosting hiring event

FERDINAND, Ind (WEHT) Masterbrand Cabinets have announced they will be holding a mass hiring event this Thursday, adding 80-full time production associate positions.

The positions will be for night shift and candidates should expect on-the-spot offers. Starting wages will be just over $14/hour.

The hiring event will take place March 11 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in Ferdinand.

If you are interested, but unable to attend the job fair, candidates can apply in person at 624 W 3rd Street, Ferdinand, IN or 1491 South Meridian Road, Jasper.  Also apply at https://smrtr.io/4JvTb.

