HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Back to school season is quickly approaching for thousands of students around the tri-state, and for hundreds of students in Evansville, that time has arrived today.

Students and teachers at Evansville’s Mater Dei High School are among the first to return to the classroom. Evansville Catholic Diocese Schools typically get an earlier jump on the school year than the EVSC.

Officials are reminding community members to be more aware when heading out in the mornings. Especially around bus stops, and to be on the lookout for those who may be walking to school.