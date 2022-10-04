EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – For the second straight year, Booth #90 at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is taking home the title of Best of the Fest.

Leading up to the 2002 Fall Festival, the West Side Nut Club let the community choose their favorite foods in the Munchie Madness competition.

The final four: pronto pup, giant tenderloin, chicken and dumplings, and stromboli.

Monday kicked off the Best of the Fest for the giant tenderloin.

Each year Joe has you vote for which booth you like best and should win Best of the Fest for one of their menu items.

The first winner is Mater Dei Wildcats Band Booster for best tenderloin. This is the second year in a row they’ve won.

They’re located at Booth 90.