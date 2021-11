OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) After pleading guilty to murdering Erica Owen, Matthew Adams has been sentenced to life in prison. Owen’s family also addressed Adams in court Thursday afternoon.

Owen was a 25-year-old nurse at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in 2018 when she was killed. She was found dead at a home on Placid Place. The Daviess County Coroner said Owen died from strangulation.

Police say Owen had a domestic violence order issued against Adams.