Matthews girlfriend says she told him to get rid of poodle found burned to death in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The girlfriend of the man arrested on animal cruelty charges in the death of a dog found at the Henderson Fairgrounds told authorities she told her boyfriend to get rid of the dog after noticing it had fleas.

According to a police report, on June 6, Gina Howard noticed her dog, Duke was missing. She believes he got out while relatives were visiting. That same day, Matthews’ girlfriend told officers she saw Duke running around at Matthews’ father’s home on Washington Street, about a block from where the dog went missing.

She said she later went home to Cambridge Pointe Apartments where she saw Matthews giving the dog a bath. After noticing the dog had fleas, she told Matthews to get rid of the dog. Matthews left with Duke and returned 20 minutes later, saying he dropped the dog off on Washington Street.

Matthews girlfriend says she heard about the dog being burned the next day and says Matthews denied he did it. Matthews is scheduled to make his initially court appearance on Tuesday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: