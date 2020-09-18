Mayor awards Vaughan, Burton with visionary and humanitarian award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on Friday proclaimed Lisa Vaughan and Alex Burton as recipients of the 2020 McGary Jones Visionary & Humanitarian Award.

The award was announced virtually during United Way’s Day of Sharing Facebook event.

Vaughan and Burton were honored for their creation of Feed Evansville, an initiative that focuses on providing food and meals to those in need.

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feed Evansville identified a gap in our community’s food security,” says Winnecke. “Lisa and Alex truly embody the spirit of the award’s namesakes. They created and executed a strong community vision, while simultaneously supporting all of Evansville’s citizens in the most humanitarian manner.”

“I’m so grateful and honored to receive this award,” says Vaughan. “This award belongs to our volunteers and community partners. Feed Evansville would not exist without them. Together we will continue to work for our city.”

“I’m deeply honored to accept this award,” says Burton. “We will continue to work with our partners to meet the needs of our community as it relates to accessing food.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)