EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced he will not be running for a fourth term in 2023.

Winnecke made the announcement on Facebook Monday morning, adding that it has been the “most fulfilling 11 years of [his] career.”

Mayor Winnecke said he will serve until the end of his term, but does not know what he will do after leaving office yet.