EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be hosting six Access to Service Fair events throughout the upcoming winter season. Participants will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) customer service representatives about their accounts. Representatives from local assistance agencies and township trustee offices will also be in attendance.

These events will be held at the CK Newsome Center, 11 East Walnut Street, on the following dates:

Thursday, November 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Thursday, February 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will offer free bus rides for all passengers on event days.

While not required, it is recommended that customers bring a valid photo I.D. and a copy of their utility bill as it could be helpful for some agencies.