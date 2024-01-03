EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Just a few days into her first term, newly elected Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry is laying the groundwork for her first few months in office.

“This is an ambitious 100 days,” says Mayor Terry, “But we are ready.”

After a historic election, Terry is moving forward with her vision for the city by unveiling her goals for the first 100 days in office. Mayor Terry emphasized a theme of transparency and accountability, highlighted by implementing a monthly traveling town hall.

“Ideally, we will set up at various locations throughout our city,” explains Terry. “Our department heads will be available. We also might entertain having some key topics for those traveling city halls.”

Another focal point is public safety. Terry plans on creating a “Safe Evansville Plan” to address crime in what she calls a multi-faceted approach.

“For me, it’s always been important that we look at some of the root causes of crime,” says Terry. “So we talk about removing the blight in our community, housing, poverty.”

Plans also call for the revival of the Mayor’s Education Roundtable, which would open communication between city leaders and education officials. Terry says she wants the city to grow and invest in areas outside of downtown Evansville. But one downtown question remains: when will we see movement at 420 Main?

“We’re very close on making those plans and the investors and developers are all on the same page,” explains Terry. “So hopefully an announcement will be coming soon on that, and that’s probably the extent of what I know now.”

Terry says she expects to name a Fire Chief and Police Chief by the end of January. You can read the full First 100 Days Roadmap at this link.