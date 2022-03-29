EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In Evansville, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gave his annual State of the City address. Among highlights, the future of the site at the former Old National bank tower is now getting a second look.

Mayor Winnecke focused on both challenges and struggles Evansville faced over the last year, as well as accomplishments for the city.

Some of the struggles the mayor mentioned included just recently with the standoffs in the city, mentioning that more will be done to mitigate group crimes specifically.

The mayor praised the emphasis and funding toward mental health services in the Evansville area, but one of the projects discussed was the ongoing construction of a new water treatment facility behind Waterworks Road.

Mayor Winnecke states the existing infrastructure was constructed in the late 1800s and is past time for this project.

“We certainly think the city’s gotten its money’s worth, but it’s a lengthy process,” says Mayor Winnecke. “It’s a 5 year planning and construction process, so we’re early in that stage. We have the funding authority to move forward, so rates will go up slightly in July.”

Despite those increases, Mayor Winnecke states the use of American Rescue Plan funds will balance out the increases for customers. Another big announcement from today was the first renderings of a Highway 41 pedestrian crossing at Washington Avenue.