“People look right through us”: Mayor Winnecke and Wayne Hart discuss Homeless Experience Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Twelve people, including Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Eyewitness News meteorologist Wayne Hart, are living on the streets.

They are taking part in Aurora’s Homeless Experience Project. Aurora serves and advocates for Evansville’s homeless. The idea of the event is to raise awareness and money for Aurora.

Mayor Winnecke is playing the part of someone who was in a devastating car accident forcing him to be in a wheelchair. He says that the experience has been eye-opening.

“You see things through a totally different lens,” said Winnecke. “The reason I agreed to do it is to help shape public policy that gives an opportunity to uplift our community’s most vulnerable. And I think seeing the life in our city through this lens has been very helpful.”

Wayne Hart checked into a shelter, and he said it was pretty full due to the cold temperatures. If you want to help Wayne donate money to Aurora, click here.