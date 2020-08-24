Mayor Winnecke appoints new EWSU Director

Lane Young has been appointed by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke as the new director of EWSU (Aug. 24, 2020)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has appointed Lane Young to lead the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility (EWSU) as its new Executive Director. Young will start effective immediately.

Young is an Evansville native. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Indiana University and a Master of Arts, Adult Education and Student Development from Wheaton College.

Young previously served as Campus Director at Columbia University for Christian Union, an organization that develops transformative student leaders on university campuses; Executive Director of TeachBeyond Global, which equips educators, schools and organizations for the purpose of transforming individuals and societies; President and CEO of Evansville Titles and Assistant Vice President Commercial Lending at Old National Bank. He’s also a veteran of the United States Army, having served as a Field Artillery Officer.

Young replaces Allen Mounts who recently retired. Mounts had been appointed to the position by Mayor Winnecke at the beginning of his administration in 2012.

Young will head Refresh and Renew Evansville, two long-term plans to address our City’s aging water and sewer systems:

Refresh Evansville will replace aging water mains and supporting infrastructure. EWSU maintains 1,000 miles of water lines, 600 miles of which are cast iron pipes with an average age of over 90 years. These are now at or past their life expectancy. Refresh Evansville will take decades to complete, but these ongoing annual improvements will ensure that our children and future generations will continue to enjoy safe, clean drinking water.

will replace aging water mains and supporting infrastructure. EWSU maintains 1,000 miles of water lines, 600 miles of which are cast iron pipes with an average age of over 90 years. These are now at or past their life expectancy. Refresh Evansville will take decades to complete, but these ongoing annual improvements will ensure that our children and future generations will continue to enjoy safe, clean drinking water. Renew Evansville includes approximately 200 utility projects slated through 2040. Those projects will upgrade existing sewer infrastructure, address combined sewer overflows, and provide environmentally sustainable solutions for utility operations.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: