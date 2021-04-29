Mayor Winnecke gets in on the tap dancing fun

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined in on celebrating National Dance Month with students at Joshua Academy.

The mayor put on a show with his tap dancing skills while interacting with all of the students. Winnecke says he enjoys getting to visit the schools and hopes his visit can serve as a positive message to kids throughout the city.

“My message to them is embrace this chance about learning to dance, because, one, this is a lifetime skill, and two, I want them to know that they can be anything that they want to be.”

The mayor was the final celebrity to join in on the tap dancing fun, earlier this month Evansville Police Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith also participated in the fun at Joshua Academy.