Mayor Winnecke proclaims August 5 as Goodwill Industries Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has proclaimed August 5 as Goodwill Industries Day. A small, socially distanced celebration marked the company’s 85th anniversary in the Tri-State.
Goodwill’s first shop was on First Street in Evansville. There are now 15 locations, employing hundreds of people across the Tri-State.
The president of Goodwill was on hand for the announcement. She says the pandemic did not hurt donations, but they need employees.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)
