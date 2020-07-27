Mayor Winnecke rescinds Evansville mask mandate to comply with state mandate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Evansville is rescinding the city’s mask mandate to stay consistent with Governor Holcomb’s state-wide mask mandate.
In a Facebook post, Winnecke says, “We’re rescinding the citywide mask order to stay consistent with Governor Eric Holcomb‘s order…Our message, however, remains the same: wear a mask, engage in proper social distancing, practice good hygiene.”
Governor Holcomb issued a state-wide mask mandate last week, which officially went into effect on Monday.
Indiana joined many states, including Kentucky and Illinois, with the state-wide mask mandate.
(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)
