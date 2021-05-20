Mayor Winnecke speaks during NAACP virtual town hall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke discussed gun violence while speaking to the NAACP Evansville Chapter during Thursday night’s virtual town hall.

Mayor Winnecke discussed several projects including a proposed new water treatment plant and the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Winnecke also touched on public safety and the city partnering with the National Network of Safe Communities to curb violence in Evansville.

“One of the ideas is to identify those individuals in our city that have a propensity for violent crime,” said Mayor Winnecke, “sit down with them convey important messages that crime is not acceptable. Their families and their community need them to be productive members of our community. We don’t need them in jail. We don’t need them in prison. We need them to be helping their families and helping their city.”

Winnecke says the Evansville Police Department responded to 3,800 shots fired calls from 2016 to 2020.