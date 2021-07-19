Mayor Winnecke to give update on Parks & Rec investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is scheduled to give an update on the investigation into the Evansville Parks & Recreation Department. A press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said the city administration asked EPD to look into a situation that appears “unordinary” within the department. The FBI in Indianapolis confirmed that agents in Evansville are “aware” of the investigation.