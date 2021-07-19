Mayor Winnecke to give update on Parks & Rec investigation

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is scheduled to give an update on the investigation into the Evansville Parks & Recreation Department. A press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

You will be able to view a live stream of the event in the video player above.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said the city administration asked EPD to look into a situation that appears “unordinary” within the department. The FBI in Indianapolis confirmed that agents in Evansville are “aware” of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories