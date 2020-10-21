Mayor Winnecke, school leaders announce fan capacity for winter sports

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Winter sports are set to go on at schools across Evansville, but limited fans will be in the stands.

Wednesday, the EVSC, the Diocese of Evansville, Evansville Christian Schools and Evansville Day School leaders announced fan capacity will be limited to two fans per student-athlete or participant. Participants include student managers and cheerleaders.

For the EVSC and Diocese, the two fan policy will stand for elementary, middle and high school athletes. Winter sports are defined as boys and girls swimming and diving, wrestling, and boys and girls basketball. Swimming events that take place at Lloyd Pool will not have spectators.

The EVSC says whether the pep band can participate is still being discussed.

The schools will work with recruiters about possible visits to the building but scouting will not take place because scouts are not essential personnel.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)