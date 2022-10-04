EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six Access to Service Fair events throughout the upcoming winter season.

A news release says participants will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) customer service representatives about their accounts. Representatives from local assistance agencies and township trustee offices will also be present.

Events will be held in the CK Newsome Center, at 100 East Walnut Street, on the following dates:

November 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

December 8 from 5 to 7 p.m.

January 12, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.

January 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon

February 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.

March 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Officials say the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will offer free bus rides for all passengers on event days. A valid photo ID and copy of utility bill are not required, but might be helpful for some agencies.