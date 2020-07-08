Mayor Winnecke to host special city hall meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and city officials are hosting a special city hall meeting next week.

City officials hope to talk one-on-one with Woodland Park residents about potential code issues and other concerns, but all residents and public are welcome.

Representatives will also be available to answer questions about the 2020 Census count process.

The Reopen Evansville Task Force will be providing face masks and ask guests to stay six feet apart.

The meeting will be held next Wednesday at 5 pm at the Anthony Oates Park.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

